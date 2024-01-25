Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Forestar Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $235,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forestar Group

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.