Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Forestar Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
NYSE:FOR opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group
In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $235,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Forestar Group
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
