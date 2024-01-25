Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,130,935.04 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.22. 1,199,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,846. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

