Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 18,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 22,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

