FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $111,569. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

