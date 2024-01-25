FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $111,569 over the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

