FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%.
FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ FVCB opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Transactions at FVCBankcorp
In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $111,569 over the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
