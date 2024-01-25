GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58. GATX has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GATX by 60.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

