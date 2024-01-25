General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,069. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

