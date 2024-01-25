Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. 648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

