GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 5,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

GRC International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.46. The company has a market cap of £4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

