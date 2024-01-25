Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

GSBC opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.71. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

