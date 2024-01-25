Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €23.35 ($25.38) and last traded at €23.05 ($25.05). Approximately 31,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.85 ($24.84).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.75.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

