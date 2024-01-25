Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.