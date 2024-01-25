Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Further Reading

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

