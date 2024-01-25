Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 380,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 61,134 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.