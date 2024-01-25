HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.04. 3,062,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,423. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $349.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

