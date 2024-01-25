HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 357 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 15,267,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,576,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.