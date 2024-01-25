Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

