Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $98.00.
About Heartland BancCorp
