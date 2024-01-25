Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $98.00.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

