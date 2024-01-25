Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $98.00.
About Heartland BancCorp
