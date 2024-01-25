Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
