Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 434.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVI remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,224. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $1,925,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 39.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

