Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE HXL traded down $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $67.00. 1,555,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

