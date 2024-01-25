Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

HXL traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

