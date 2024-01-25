Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

