HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 430.5% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,500. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 312,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.