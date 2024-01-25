HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUBS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $586.15. 264,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,403. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.78 and a 52-week high of $599.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

