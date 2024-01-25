Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hypera Price Performance

Shares of HYPMY stock remained flat at $6.61 during trading on Thursday. 26,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Hypera has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.96 million for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 16.14%.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Further Reading

