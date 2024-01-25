Ieq Capital LLC Has $254.16 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,618 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $254,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,577,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,359. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $396.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,247 shares of company stock worth $276,007,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

