Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.