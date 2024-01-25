Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April comprises about 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 3.33% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 27.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.