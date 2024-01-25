InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Stock Price Up 3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 65,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 48,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 8.14%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

