Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $868,113.52.

On Thursday, December 21st, Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $72,215.39.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 487,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.66. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Couchbase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

