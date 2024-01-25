Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,458,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,388,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of -123.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

