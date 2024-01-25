Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance
Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
