Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

