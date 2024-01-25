Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 83.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.