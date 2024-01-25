Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 83.21%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
