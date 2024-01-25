Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.35. 43,381,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,827,910. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.09.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

