IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0424 on Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $400.39 million and $13.58 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000884 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.
IoTeX Profile
IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,955 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
