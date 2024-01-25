iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.64. 9,069,152 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.