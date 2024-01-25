iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.37. 6,636,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $491.10. The company has a market cap of $379.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.