iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $105.88. 3,538,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

