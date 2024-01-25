iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 3,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

