iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 332.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 1,832,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,733. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

