Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JCYGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.