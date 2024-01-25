Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $10.55-10.75 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.97 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

