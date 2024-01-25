JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.30. Approximately 263,128 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,929,000 after acquiring an additional 836,658 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

