Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,209 ($15.36) and last traded at GBX 1,209 ($15.36). Approximately 37,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($14.61).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,230.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,167.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Jörg Gerbig sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.60), for a total value of £15,013.40 ($19,076.75). Company insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

