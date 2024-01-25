Kadena (KDA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.57 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Kadena has a market cap of $252.59 million and $10.57 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,096,697 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

