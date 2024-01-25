Kava Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.60 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $751.57 million and $18.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00076578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

