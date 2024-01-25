Kelleher Financial Advisors Sells 3,518 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kelleher Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,197,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,588,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

