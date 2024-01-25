Kelleher Financial Advisors Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kelleher Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.18. 15,057,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $396.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 852,175 shares of company stock worth $291,515,942. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

