Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Up 1.2%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $121.75. Approximately 90 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
