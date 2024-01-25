Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Kinetik has a payout ratio of 132.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.3%.

KNTK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 317,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,412. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kinetik by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

